Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Investments in Warfighter Sustainment

    Investments in Warfighter Sustainment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    10.17.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (Oct. 17, 2024)-With the intense up-tick in U.S. Sixth Fleet operations, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) is making strategic investments across the theater to support the Fleet. Nowhere is that more evident than right here in Rota, Spain. Responding to Chief of Naval Operations' guidance, and implied tasking in support of U.S. Navy Type Commands and U.S. Naval Forces Europe, NAVSUP recently conducted the first of its kind Gemba Walk to self-assess and self-correct process improvements across their various programs. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 06:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83036
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110630600.mp3
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Investments in Warfighter Sustainment, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download