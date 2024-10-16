ROTA, Spain (Oct. 17, 2024)-With the intense up-tick in U.S. Sixth Fleet operations, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) is making strategic investments across the theater to support the Fleet. Nowhere is that more evident than right here in Rota, Spain. Responding to Chief of Naval Operations' guidance, and implied tasking in support of U.S. Navy Type Commands and U.S. Naval Forces Europe, NAVSUP recently conducted the first of its kind Gemba Walk to self-assess and self-correct process improvements across their various programs. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 06:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83036
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110630600.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Investments in Warfighter Sustainment, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.