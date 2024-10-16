Radio Spot- Parent and Tot Holiday Craft

Join the Ramstein Community Center for Parent & Tot Crafts! Get creative with your little ones on December 17th for a Turkey Craft. Each session runs from 1000-1100 and 1200-1300. Don’t miss out on these fun and festive crafting events! (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)