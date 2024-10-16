Fort McCoy holds observance for 2024 National Disability Employment Awareness Month

This is audio of the 2024 National Disability Employment Awareness Month held Oct. 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Jancee Doemel and Brutus the Mini Pig were the main presenters. Doemel and Brutus have been regular attendees in the past at Fort McCoy events, including for unit functions as well as Fort McCoy’s Armed Forces Day Open House every year. Senior Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist Jaime Herrera with the Army Reserve Equal Employment Opportunity Office at Fort McCoy served as master of ceremonies for the event. In October, Americans observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month by paying tribute to the accomplishments of the men and women with disabilities whose work helps keep the nation’s economy strong and by reaffirming their commitment to ensure equal opportunity for all citizens. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)