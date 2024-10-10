The Marne Report

Sharene Brown, the spouse of the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown visited Fort Stewart to learn about the installation and it's best practices. Public Affairs Fellow, Bryan Lunn got the chance to sit down with her for this week's Marne Minute to discuss how to strengthen the military community.