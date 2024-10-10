Sharene Brown, the spouse of the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown visited Fort Stewart to learn about the installation and it's best practices. Public Affairs Fellow, Bryan Lunn got the chance to sit down with her for this week's Marne Minute to discuss how to strengthen the military community.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 14:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82995
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110626828.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:51
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.