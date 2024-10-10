Radio Spot - The Rocky Horror Shadow Show

KMC Onstage is hosting "The Rocky Horror Shadow Show" October 25 and 26th at the Baumholder Warrior Zone, Bldg. 8218 on Smith Barracks. Preshow starts at 10 p.m., with the shadow show starting at 10:30 p.m. Tickets which include a prop bag and are on sale at KMC Onstage and the Baumholder Warrior Zone. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)