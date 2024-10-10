Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - The Rocky Horror Shadow Show

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.15.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    KMC Onstage is hosting "The Rocky Horror Shadow Show" October 25 and 26th at the Baumholder Warrior Zone, Bldg. 8218 on Smith Barracks. Preshow starts at 10 p.m., with the shadow show starting at 10:30 p.m. Tickets which include a prop bag and are on sale at KMC Onstage and the Baumholder Warrior Zone. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

