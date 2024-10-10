Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Army Training in Germany & CNO Meeting with the Chief of the Italian Navy

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.10.2024

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    241010 Naples, Italy (October 10, 2024) Radio News highlighting Oregon Army National Guard 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team training in Germany and Chief of Naval Operation, Lisa Franchetti, meeting with Chief of the Italian Navy. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 04:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82976
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110623516.mp3
    Length: 00:02:08
    Year 2024
    Location: NAPLES, IT
