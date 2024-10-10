Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP17: Movement and Maneuver (Left of the Bang Miniseries 06)

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the sixth episode in a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Trent Frum, Master Sgt. Shane Dixon, and Capt. Craig Fentress discuss Movement and Maneuver. They describe the Operations process (Plan, Prepare, Execute and Access), what some of the common problems seen during the battalion to company handovers, and best practices to prepare from an integration perspective.
Recommended Resources:
FM 3-04 (April 2020) Army Aviation
ARN21797_FM_3-04_FINAL_WEB_wfix.pdf (army.mil)
FM 3-90 (May 2023) Tactics
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN38160-FM_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf
ATP 3-90.5 (July 2021) Combined Arms Battalion
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32974-ATP_3-90.5-000-WEB-1.pdf
ATP 3-21.20 (March 2016) The Infantry Battalion
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN17858-ATP_3-20.15-000-WEB-1.pdf
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch.
Stay tuned for more episode in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
Operations Group milsuite page
https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc
Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.
Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 01:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82974
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110623393.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:34
|Artist
|Fort Irwin Operations Group
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP17: Movement and Maneuver (Left of the Bang Miniseries 06), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.