Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP17: Movement and Maneuver (Left of the Bang Miniseries 06)

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the sixth episode in a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Trent Frum, Master Sgt. Shane Dixon, and Capt. Craig Fentress discuss Movement and Maneuver. They describe the Operations process (Plan, Prepare, Execute and Access), what some of the common problems seen during the battalion to company handovers, and best practices to prepare from an integration perspective.



Recommended Resources:

FM 3-04 (April 2020) Army Aviation

ARN21797_FM_3-04_FINAL_WEB_wfix.pdf (army.mil)



FM 3-90 (May 2023) Tactics

armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN38160-FM_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 3-90.5 (July 2021) Combined Arms Battalion

armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32974-ATP_3-90.5-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 3-21.20 (March 2016) The Infantry Battalion

armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN17858-ATP_3-20.15-000-WEB-1.pdf



Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt