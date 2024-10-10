Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland - Season 3, Episode 5: Tornadoes, Wildfires and Value to the Nation

Natural disasters and national emergencies can strike anywhere and anytime with little or no warning, leaving chaos and destruction in their wake. But amidst the devastation is a beacon of hope and a symbol of unwavering support: the red castle of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Welcome to Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland, where we bring you the history of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



This month, we’ll learn about the vital role our district plays in disaster readiness, response, and recovery. Join us as we explore the incredible stories of the unsung heroes who stand ready to step in and help, no matter where or when disaster strikes.