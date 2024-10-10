Fort Meade Declassified Ep 103 STEM Festival at the National Cryptologic Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82965" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with the National Cryptologic Museum's Associate Director of Education, Jenn Robertson, to learn more about their upcoming STEM Festival taking place this year on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



To learn more about this upcoming event, visit https://www.nsa.gov/press-room/news-highlights/article/article/3918349/stem-fest-engineering-ideas-into-reality/.