Fort Meade Declassified Ep 103 STEM Festival at the National Cryptologic Museum

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with the National Cryptologic Museum's Associate Director of Education, Jenn Robertson, to learn more about their upcoming STEM Festival taking place this year on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about this upcoming event, visit https://www.nsa.gov/press-room/news-highlights/article/article/3918349/stem-fest-engineering-ideas-into-reality/.
|10.09.2024
|10.11.2024 11:08
|Recording
|82965
|2410/DOD_110618360.mp3
|00:08:40
|US
|3
|0
|0
