    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 103 STEM Festival at the National Cryptologic Museum

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with the National Cryptologic Museum's Associate Director of Education, Jenn Robertson, to learn more about their upcoming STEM Festival taking place this year on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    To learn more about this upcoming event, visit https://www.nsa.gov/press-room/news-highlights/article/article/3918349/stem-fest-engineering-ideas-into-reality/.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 11:08
