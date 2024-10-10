Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 22 - Information Warfare functions, capabilities, and challenges in the digital age with Brigadier General Jonathan Rice

On this Air Force Doctrine Podcast episode, we sit down with Brigadier General Jonathan Rice, the Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations within the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR and Cyber Effects Operations at the Pentagon. Our conversation discusses Information Warfare, the differences between “Information Warfare” and “Operations in the Information Environment”, a framework for understanding the functions and capabilities of information warfare, and the challenges to conducting information warfare in the current digital age.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.