    Fox Chatter - Episode 13

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    Col. Shaun Bowes, the 169th Fighter Wing commander speaks with Col. Sean Renbarger, the 169FW deputy commander, about what to expect for the upcoming combat readiness inspection. Bowes also speaks with Master Sgt. Jory Middleton about the 3rd Go organization on base and how it supports Swamp Fox Airmen.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 15:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82959
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110616213.mp3
    Length: 00:26:46
    Year 2024
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW
    Fox Chatter

