Fox Chatter - Episode 13

Col. Shaun Bowes, the 169th Fighter Wing commander speaks with Col. Sean Renbarger, the 169FW deputy commander, about what to expect for the upcoming combat readiness inspection. Bowes also speaks with Master Sgt. Jory Middleton about the 3rd Go organization on base and how it supports Swamp Fox Airmen.