Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Casting Ballots and Edelweiss Giveaway

    KMC Update - Casting Ballots and Edelweiss Giveaway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base's post office directed overseas service members interested in voting this election season to multiple ballot drop-off locations across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, though cautioned them to turn in their ballots before the cut-off date of Oct. 24, 2024. American Forces Network, meanwhile, is hosting a giveaway in partnership with Edelweiss Resort and Lodge with winners announced on Oct. 30, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 11:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82956
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110615520.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Casting Ballots and Edelweiss Giveaway, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Forces Network
    KMC
    Voting Overseas
    Election Season
    Edelweiss Resort and Lodge
    Edelweiss Giveaway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download