KMC Update - Casting Ballots and Edelweiss Giveaway

Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base's post office directed overseas service members interested in voting this election season to multiple ballot drop-off locations across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, though cautioned them to turn in their ballots before the cut-off date of Oct. 24, 2024. American Forces Network, meanwhile, is hosting a giveaway in partnership with Edelweiss Resort and Lodge with winners announced on Oct. 30, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)