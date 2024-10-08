KMC Update - Casting Ballots and Edelweiss Giveaway

Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base's post office directed overseas service members interested in voting this election season to multiple ballot drop-off locations across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, though cautioned them to turn in their ballots before the cut-off date of Oct. 24, 2024. American Forces Network, meanwhile, is hosting a giveaway in partnership with Edelweiss Resort and Lodge with winners announced on Oct. 30, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 11:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
