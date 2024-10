Marine Minute: 40-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME, I'M LANCE CPL. DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES WITH MARINE AVIATION WEAPONS AND TACTICS SQUADRON ONE CONDUCT AERIAL GUNNERY AND REFUELING DRILLS TO TEST THEIR SKILLS WITH DIFFERENT AIRCRAFT AS PART OF WEAPONS AND TACTICS INSTRUCTOR COURSE ONE-TACK-TWENTY-FIVE NEAR CHOCOLATE MOUNTAINS, CALIFORNIA.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. MANUEL ALVARADO. IT FEATURES MARINES WITH THIRD MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP AND PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE SERVICE MEMBERS PREPARING TO TRANSPORT U-S-AID FAMILY FOOD PACKS AT VILLAMOR AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES.



THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE IS SUPPORTING THE REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES DURING HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AND DISASTER RELIEF OPERATIONS IN THE AFTERMATH OF TYPHOON KRAY-THON IN NOTHERN LUZON.



THAT'S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.