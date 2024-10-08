AFN Naples Radio Bit - FLTCM Compton Navy Birthday

241010-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 10, 2024) Radio bit of U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton giving a shoutout for the U.S. Navy's 249th birthday. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|10.10.2024
|10.10.2024 10:14
|Newscasts
|82952
|2410/DOD_110615176.mp3
|00:01:27
|2024
|NAPLES, IT
|3
|0
|0
