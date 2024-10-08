241010 NAPLES, Italy (October, 10 2024) Radio Spot highlighting USO Naples hosted, wizard themed party, taking place Oct. 23. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 09:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82951
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110614877.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - USO Wizard Party, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.