Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wellness Wednesday - 10.09.24

    Wellness Wednesday - 10.09.24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    10.09.2024

    Audio by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Beverly Torres, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week’s episode featured discussions about Women’s Health and breast cancer awareness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 07:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82947
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110614679.mp3
    Length: 00:14:01
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wellness Wednesday - 10.09.24, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download