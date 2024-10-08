Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Radio News - State visit with Egypt & Americans Leaving Lebanon

    AFN Radio News - State visit with Egypt & Americans Leaving Lebanon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    241008 NAPLES, Italy (October 08 2024) Radio News highlighting Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Spokesperson Matthew Miller speaking on the U.S. efforts to organize flights for Americans out of Lebanon. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Anton Wendler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 07:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82938
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110614517.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio News - State visit with Egypt & Americans Leaving Lebanon, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download