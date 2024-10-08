Two-minute newscast covering The Announcement of the 2024 U.S. Naval Institute's General Prize Essay Contest and the Royal Australian Navy Assuming Command of International Red Sea Task Force. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 07:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82934
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110614484.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 06OCT24, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
