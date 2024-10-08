Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The FAR and Beyond | Ep 4: Government Shutdowns & Continuing Resolutions: Interview with LTC Andrew Scott, Senate Staff Member (SASC)

    The FAR and Beyond | Ep 4: Government Shutdowns & Continuing Resolutions: Interview with LTC Andrew Scott, Senate Staff Member (SASC)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, we dive deep into the complex world of government shutdowns and continuing resolutions (CRs). What happens when the government runs out of funding? How do CRs keep our critical services running? Our hosts break this all down with LTC Andrew Scott, a seasoned Senate staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves. Drawing on his years of experience in the legislative process as well as his experience in the U.S. Army, LTC Scott provides valuable insider insights to this topic. Tune in for a candid discussion on the challenges and solutions to keeping the government funded and functional.

    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 14:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82919
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110613101.mp3
    Length: 00:25:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The FAR and Beyond | Ep 4: Government Shutdowns & Continuing Resolutions: Interview with LTC Andrew Scott, Senate Staff Member (SASC), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    TJAGLCS
    ByFARthebest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download