The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 4: Government Shutdowns & Continuing Resolutions: Interview with LTC Andrew Scott, Senate Staff Member (SASC)

In this episode, we dive deep into the complex world of government shutdowns and continuing resolutions (CRs). What happens when the government runs out of funding? How do CRs keep our critical services running? Our hosts break this all down with LTC Andrew Scott, a seasoned Senate staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves. Drawing on his years of experience in the legislative process as well as his experience in the U.S. Army, LTC Scott provides valuable insider insights to this topic. Tune in for a candid discussion on the challenges and solutions to keeping the government funded and functional.



Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).