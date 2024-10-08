Lab Life - Episode 79: Big to Nano

Dr. Richard Vaia of the Air Force Research Laboratory, Dr. Jess Tice of Northrop Grumman, and Dr. Anna Balazs of the University of Pittsburgh join the podcast with special guest co-host, Dr. Branden Brough the Director of the National Nanotechnology Coordination Office, to discuss nanotechnology.
Nanotechnology is the understanding and control of matter at the nanoscale (about 10, 000 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair!), where unique phenomena enable novel applications. We celebrate National Nanotechnology Day on October 9th which pays homage to the nanometer scale, 10 –9 meters.
The National Nanotechnology Initiative is a U.S. Government research and development initiative. Over thirty Federal departments, independent agencies, and commissions work together toward the shared vision of a future in which the ability to understand and control matter at the nanoscale leads to ongoing revolutions in technology and industry that benefit society.
