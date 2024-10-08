Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 46: United States v. Grijalva (C.A.A.F. 2024)

This week we examine CAAFs latest take on Article 134 and Article 117a. Specifically, we dive into the area of preemption and how practitioners can ensure that they are treading carefully when crafting novel 134 offenses.
Date Taken:
10.09.2024
Date Posted:
10.09.2024 12:55
Category:
Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82914
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110612799.mp3
Length:
00:16:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
