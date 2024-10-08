TFNEWSCAST: 12SEP24

240912-N-FJ198-0001 SASEBO, Japan (September 12, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a person who was rescued from the ocean at Shikanoshima beach was pronounced dead in critical care, the Voluntary Disaster Prevention Association conducted evacuation and removal drills, and Nagasaki prefecture issued a warning as the number of hand, foot, and mouth disease cases in Fukuoka increased. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Matthew Miller.)
