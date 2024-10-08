Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service To School S14:E10 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 8 October 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    On this Soldier For Life Podcast episode, we talk with Service to School CEO Alec Emmert about the free college and grad school application counseling, mentorship, and resources they offer to veterans and service members.

    Soldier For Life Podcast

