Army Emergency Relief, the official nonprofit of the U.S. Army, has been Supporting Soldiers and their Families Since 1942 through grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships. Learn more about the important work that AER does to support our Army Family on this week's Soldier For Life Podcast as we talk with Tony Grinston, the Chief Executive Officer of AER and the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army (Ret.). Get more information and donate to AER at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 20:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82900
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110611273.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:04
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Emergency Relief S14:E8 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 10 September 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.