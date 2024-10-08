Army Emergency Relief S14:E8 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 10 September 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82900" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Army Emergency Relief, the official nonprofit of the U.S. Army, has been Supporting Soldiers and their Families Since 1942 through grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships. Learn more about the important work that AER does to support our Army Family on this week's Soldier For Life Podcast as we talk with Tony Grinston, the Chief Executive Officer of AER and the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army (Ret.). Get more information and donate to AER at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org.