    The Coffee Bunker S14:E7 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 27 August 2024

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Having a battle buddy or a tribe for support is just as important when you're making the transition into the civilian world as it was when you were serving. On this Soldier For Life Podcast, we chat with Dr. Robby Hedrick, the Director of Transition Services for The Coffee Bunker, an organization that refers to itself as a tribe, battle buddy, or wingman for military and veteran families in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area and beyond as they move into the civilian world.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 20:08
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coffee Bunker S14:E7 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 27 August 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier For Life Podcast

