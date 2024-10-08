The Coffee Bunker S14:E7 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 27 August 2024

Having a battle buddy or a tribe for support is just as important when you're making the transition into the civilian world as it was when you were serving. On this Soldier For Life Podcast, we chat with Dr. Robby Hedrick, the Director of Transition Services for The Coffee Bunker, an organization that refers to itself as a tribe, battle buddy, or wingman for military and veteran families in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area and beyond as they move into the civilian world.