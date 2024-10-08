Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 61: Education with Industry - Insights from the 2023/2024 Fellowships

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 61: Education with Industry - Insights from the 2023/2024 Fellowships

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we are joined by Capt. Ariel Parker and Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Ledford, two Air Force contracting professionals fresh off their fellowships in the Education with Industry (EWI) program. Parker and Ledford discuss their impactful experiences working with a start-up company and a non-profit tech accelerator. They offer insights into how their time with industry can benefit contracting professionals and provide practical lessons that listeners can apply in their daily work.

    Tune in to hear how Parker and Ledford plan to implement these lessons in their respective roles and how they aim to be agents of change within the Air Force contracting community. This episode offers valuable takeaways for any acquisition professional looking to strengthen their collaboration with industry and improve their contracting strategies.

    ***This podcast episode and the mention of non-federal entities does not constitute or imply official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Air Force or Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force does not endorse any non-federal entities, companies, products, or services. The views expressed within this podcast are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

    EWI – Education with Industry
    Anduril – Anduril Industries
    CCTI – The Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation
    AFI 36-2639 – Air Force Instruction for Education with Industry

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 15:15
    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Podcast
    contracting
    EWI

