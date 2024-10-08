The Contracting Experience - Episode 61: Education with Industry - Insights from the 2023/2024 Fellowships

In this episode, we are joined by Capt. Ariel Parker and Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Ledford, two Air Force contracting professionals fresh off their fellowships in the Education with Industry (EWI) program. Parker and Ledford discuss their impactful experiences working with a start-up company and a non-profit tech accelerator. They offer insights into how their time with industry can benefit contracting professionals and provide practical lessons that listeners can apply in their daily work.
Tune in to hear how Parker and Ledford plan to implement these lessons in their respective roles and how they aim to be agents of change within the Air Force contracting community. This episode offers valuable takeaways for any acquisition professional looking to strengthen their collaboration with industry and improve their contracting strategies.
***This podcast episode and the mention of non-federal entities does not constitute or imply official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Air Force or Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force does not endorse any non-federal entities, companies, products, or services. The views expressed within this podcast are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.
EWI – Education with Industry
Anduril – Anduril Industries
CCTI – The Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation
AFI 36-2639 – Air Force Instruction for Education with Industry
