    The Pulse - Be Prepared: How to Handle a Heated Hurricane Season

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    The stormy weather has been playing havoc with our schedule, but we're back at it with this episode of The Pulse where Kevin Larson talks to Winn Army Community Hospital's medical emergency manager Brian Kolodziej about the hurricane season so far and how to be prepared for the week's ahead. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!

