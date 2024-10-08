The White Keys Live Performance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82893" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

MWR Guantanamo Bay will be hosting a Monsters in the Dark Glow Party on October 26, 2024, at the Tiki Bar on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. It will be accompanied by live music preformed by The White Keys. (U.S. Navy audio made by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)