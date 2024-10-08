Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The White Keys Live Performance

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.07.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    MWR Guantanamo Bay will be hosting a Monsters in the Dark Glow Party on October 26, 2024, at the Tiki Bar on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. It will be accompanied by live music preformed by The White Keys. (U.S. Navy audio made by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 13:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
