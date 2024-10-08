MWR Guantanamo Bay will be hosting a Monsters in the Dark Glow Party on October 26, 2024, at the Tiki Bar on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. It will be accompanied by live music preformed by The White Keys. (U.S. Navy audio made by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 13:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82893
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110609675.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The White Keys Live Performance, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.