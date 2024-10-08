AFN Bavaria Radio News Oct. 4, 2024

The Bavaria Community and Spouses Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Crown Jewel Bazaar in Rose Barracks, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 09:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82890
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110609173.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
