TFN for radio broadcast used by AFN Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 00:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82882
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110608669.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNewscast (24SEP24), by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.