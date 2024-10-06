Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFNewscast (26SEP24)

    TFNewscast (26SEP24)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    TFN for broadcast used by AFN Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 00:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82881
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110608668.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNewscast (26SEP24), by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    broadcast
    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download