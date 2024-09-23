Newscast September 23, 2024

Fukuoka City Subway will launch a “monthly maximum fare service” to enhance the convenience of touch payment. A Tokyo-bound Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train was forced to make an emergency stop after the coupler joining two cars became disconnected while it was running between Furukawa and Sendai stations in Miyagi Prefecture. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)