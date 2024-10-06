The Sasebo Navy League advertised their services to the CFAS community. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 00:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82872
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110608642.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy League, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.