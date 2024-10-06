This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with members of the Family Advocacy Program in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the pride of the pack for the week of September 30th to October 4th, 2024. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 22:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82869
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110608509.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Domestic Violences Awareness Month and Pride of the Pack, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.