AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Domestic Violences Awareness Month and Pride of the Pack

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with members of the Family Advocacy Program in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the pride of the pack for the week of September 30th to October 4th, 2024. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)