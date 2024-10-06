Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Fire Prevention Week and SrA Garay

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with members of Kunsan's Fire and Emergency Services for Fire Prevention Week, and Senior Airman Pedro Garay who innovatively 3D printed latches for pelican cases used to transport tools and equipment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire and Emergency Services

