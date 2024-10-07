Host Mark Schauer interviews Range Planning Branch Chief Tim Szymanski about planning the safe operation of numerous inherently dangerous developmental test activities. Also, Host Ana Henderson talks with Family Advocacy Program Manager Mariah Boykin on Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 18:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82866
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110608189.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:34
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 69, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.