    Da Guards - Ep. 10 Let's meet Maj. Gen. Alan Dorhmann

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, former North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, discusses his military career before retiring on Sept. 15, 2024. Dohrmann served for more than 40 years and served as adjutant general since 2015.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 11:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:13
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    NDNG
    North Dakota National Guard
    Da Guards Podcast

