Warhawk Podcast - S1E2 - Military Training Instructors

In this special episode, we honor the incredible work of our Military Training Instructors (MTIs) at the 37th Training Wing. Join us as we chat with three dedicated MTIs who share their unique perspectives on this demanding and rewarding role.

Discover the skills and qualities they've developed as MTIs, and hear about the impactful experiences that have shaped their careers. We'll also explore the challenges and joys of molding the next generation of Airmen.

As we celebrate MTI Week, this episode is a tribute to the tireless efforts of our MTIs in shaping the future of the Air Force. Tune in to hear their inspiring stories and gain a deeper appreciation for the vital work they do.