Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warhawk Podcast - S1E2 - Military Training Instructors

    Warhawk Podcast - S1E2 - Military Training Instructors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    In this special episode, we honor the incredible work of our Military Training Instructors (MTIs) at the 37th Training Wing. Join us as we chat with three dedicated MTIs who share their unique perspectives on this demanding and rewarding role.
    Discover the skills and qualities they've developed as MTIs, and hear about the impactful experiences that have shaped their careers. We'll also explore the challenges and joys of molding the next generation of Airmen.
    As we celebrate MTI Week, this episode is a tribute to the tireless efforts of our MTIs in shaping the future of the Air Force. Tune in to hear their inspiring stories and gain a deeper appreciation for the vital work they do.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82858
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110606790.mp3
    Length: 00:38:23
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warhawk Podcast - S1E2 - Military Training Instructors, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    MTI
    BMT
    Gateway Wing
    Warhawk Podcast
    MTI Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download