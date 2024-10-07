U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a German-American Friendship Concert on German Unity Day, Oct. 3, at the historic Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The community also observed Fire Prevention Week Oct. 6 to 12 with Deputy Fire Chief Robert Womble of the garrison's Directorate of Emergency Services sharing safety tips with community members. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82856
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110606656.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - German-American Friendship Concert and Fire Prevention Week, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.