Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - German-American Friendship Concert and Fire Prevention Week

    KMC Update - German-American Friendship Concert and Fire Prevention Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.07.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a German-American Friendship Concert on German Unity Day, Oct. 3, at the historic Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The community also observed Fire Prevention Week Oct. 6 to 12 with Deputy Fire Chief Robert Womble of the garrison's Directorate of Emergency Services sharing safety tips with community members. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82856
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110606656.mp3
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - German-American Friendship Concert and Fire Prevention Week, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Fire Prevention Week
    Kaiserslautern
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    German American Friendship Concert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download