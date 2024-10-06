Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 5 - DNA's Role in POW/MIA Identification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82855" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.



In this episode, we talk with Dr. Tim McMahon, the director of Dept. of Defense DNA Operations, about how DPAA partners with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System’s DNA Identification Laboratory to use DNA as one of the most important lines of evidence with which we make identifications of the missing.



Song: Man Of War

Artist: Aaron Paul Low

Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):

https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war

License code: BWJXCAVLLTFRTDBZ