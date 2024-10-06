Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 5 - DNA's Role in POW/MIA Identification

“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.
In this episode, we talk with Dr. Tim McMahon, the director of Dept. of Defense DNA Operations, about how DPAA partners with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System’s DNA Identification Laboratory to use DNA as one of the most important lines of evidence with which we make identifications of the missing.
Song: Man Of War
Artist: Aaron Paul Low
Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war
License code: BWJXCAVLLTFRTDBZ
