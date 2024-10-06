Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 5 - DNA's Role in POW/MIA Identification

    Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 5 - DNA's Role in POW/MIA Identification

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Audio by Sean Everette 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    “Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.

    In this episode, we talk with Dr. Tim McMahon, the director of Dept. of Defense DNA Operations, about how DPAA partners with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System’s DNA Identification Laboratory to use DNA as one of the most important lines of evidence with which we make identifications of the missing.

    Song: Man Of War
    Artist: Aaron Paul Low
    Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
    https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war
    License code: BWJXCAVLLTFRTDBZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 5 - DNA's Role in POW/MIA Identification, by Sean Everette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    AFMES
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    AFDIL
    Dr. Tim McMahon

