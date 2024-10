Audio Marine Minute: 39-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82846" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

WELCOME, I'M LANCE CPL. DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES WITH 3RD RECONNAISSANCE BATTALION, 3RD MARINE DIVISION, CONDUCTED A CREW-SERVED WEAPONS AND GRENADE LAUNCHER RANGE AT THE CENTRAL TRAINING AREA IN OKINAWA, JAPAN.



3D RECONNAISSANCE MARINES HONED THEIR PROFICIENCY WITH MULTIPLE WEAPONS SYSTEMS TO MAINTAIN THEIR READINESS FOR EXPEDITIONARY OPERATIONS IN CONTESTED ENVIRONMENTS.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. JOSEPH HELMS.



IT FEATURES MARINES ASSIGNED TO RECONNAISSANCE COMPANY MARINE, 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT, CONDUCTING VISIT, BOARD, SEARCH, AND SEIZURE MISSIONS ABOARD THE AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIT U-S-S BOXER IN THE TSUSHIMA STRAIT.



U.S. INDOPACOM FORCES PERFORM OPERATIONS IN AND AROUND CRITICAL SEA PASSAGES AND TRADE THOROUGHFARES TO DETER THREATS THAT CREATE REGIONAL INSTABILITY AND IMPINGE ON THE FREE FLOW OF GOODS, PEOPLE, AND IDEAS.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.