AFN Aviano Radio News: Fire Prevention Week

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Fire Prevention Week and how the Aviano Fire Department is participating at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Throughout the week, the department is hosting events to inform the public about this year’s fire prevention theme, “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!” (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)