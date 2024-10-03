Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Fire Prevention Week

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Fire Prevention Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.04.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Fire Prevention Week and how the Aviano Fire Department is participating at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Throughout the week, the department is hosting events to inform the public about this year’s fire prevention theme, “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!” (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 09:20
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Fire Prevention Week
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    smoke alarms

