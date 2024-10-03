Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Spot - Pumpkin Up The Fun

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.03.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    241003 Naples, Italy October, 03 2024 AFN Naples spot highlighting the Pumpkin Up The Fun golf event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 06:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82834
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110601909.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Spot - Pumpkin Up The Fun, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

