241003 Naples, Italy October, 03 2024 AFN Naples spot highlighting the Pumpkin Up The Fun golf event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 06:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82834
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110601909.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Spot - Pumpkin Up The Fun, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.