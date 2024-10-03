An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio spot covering the importance of smoke alarms as part of the Fire Prevention Week campaign at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82831
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110601882.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spot: Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.