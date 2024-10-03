240930-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 30, 2024) - Radio news highlighting exercise Steadfast Nomad 2024 and exercise Northern Challenge 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
This work, AFN Naples Radio News 240930, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.