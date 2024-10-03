Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News 240930

    AFN Naples Radio News 240930

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.30.2024

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    240930-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 30, 2024) - Radio news highlighting exercise Steadfast Nomad 2024 and exercise Northern Challenge 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 06:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82829
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110601871.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News 240930, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download