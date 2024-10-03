USAFA Cadet Interview with C3C Jane Santamore and C1C Nate Cimral
USAFA Football Theme Week Interviews
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 11:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82816
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110599857.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KAFA Cadet Interview, by Christopher Cohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.