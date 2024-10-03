Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GTMO News: Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    GTMO News: Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.01.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Chief Petty Officer Class 131 got pinned during a pinning ceremony at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay chapel. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 12:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82811
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110599735.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTMO News: Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    News
    CPO
    Chief season
    NSGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download