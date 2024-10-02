Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Iran Attacks Israel and New NATO Secretary General

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.02.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    241002-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 2, 2024) Radio news highlighting Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel with Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder's remarks and new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assuming the role of his new title. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 08:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    NATO
    Naples
    Israel

