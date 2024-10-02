Money Matters - 09/30/24

Weekly radio show, "Money Matters," featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week we discussed Estate Planning and what it means to start now for our unknown futures. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
10.02.2024
10.03.2024
Newscasts
00:21:06
2024
